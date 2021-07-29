Taste of Sask. is happening this summer in Saskatoon (but with one major change)
After it was nixed due to the pandemic last year, Taste of Saskatchewan organizers have announced the popular food festival will be back this summer — but with a significant change in how it operates.
As in previous years, participating eateries will set up shop in Kiwanis Park. The event will run from Aug. 10 to 15 with gates opening at 11 a.m. daily.
“After a long hiatus, our SaskTel Centre team is excited to bring A Taste of Saskatchewan back to our community,” SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford said in a news release.
Ford said the festival will adhere to Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines and there will be enhanced cleaning and disinfection.
A major change made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic is an end to the "token" system where festival-goers purchase tickets that are exchanged for food.
To reduce physical contact, vendors will directly accept debit or credit or mobile payment at their tents.
Taste of Saskatchewan 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the event, according to organizers.
