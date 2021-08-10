Taste of Saskatchewan is back with 14 new vendors, no tokens
After it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Taste of Saskatchewan is back at Kiwanis Park.
A noticeable change is an end to the "token" system where tickets are exchanged for food.
Instead, people can purchase food and drinks directly from vendors.
“It cuts down the lineups, you only have to lineup once. In the past, you’d have to lineup at the token stand and then at the food or refreshment tent,” says Scott Ford, show manager of the festival.
“It’s easier and safer.”
Ford says direct payment will likely stay in future years.
Food prices range from $2.50 to $7.50.
The festival features 30 restaurants, with 14 of them new — a record number of new restaurants in the event’s 25-year history.
One of the new vendors is Botte Persian Kitchen and Chai Bar.
“It’s a really good experience. We get to show everyone what we have to offer at our restaurant and also try different cuisines in the city,” Zayneddin Yazdani with Botte says.
Taste of Saskatchewan runs until Sunday with 55 performances from local artists hitting the stage throughout.
Gates open at 11 a.m. daily.
