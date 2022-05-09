iHeartRadio

Taste of summer in Windsor-Essex forecast

Lakewood Park in Tecumseh, Ont., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor-Essex will get a taste of summer-like weather this week, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster says it will be sunny on Monday. Southeast wind gusting to 40km/h is the morning with a high of 21C.

Monday night will be clear, with wind becoming light late this evening and down to a low of 9C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday will be sunny. Wind to the southeast gusting to 40km/h in the morning with a high 26°C.
  • Sunny on Wednesday and a high 27°C.
  • Thursday will be sunny as well with a high of 28°C.
  • A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high 30°C.
