Taste of summer in Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor-Essex will get a taste of summer-like weather this week, according to Environment Canada.
The forecaster says it will be sunny on Monday. Southeast wind gusting to 40km/h is the morning with a high of 21C.
Monday night will be clear, with wind becoming light late this evening and down to a low of 9C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday will be sunny. Wind to the southeast gusting to 40km/h in the morning with a high 26°C.
- Sunny on Wednesday and a high 27°C.
- Thursday will be sunny as well with a high of 28°C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high 30°C.
