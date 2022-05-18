'Tasteless' poster at LaSalle high school sparks concern from parents

A LaSalle mom is expressing concern online over a “tasteless” poster that was in a classroom at her daughter’s school.

The poster has since been taken down. It said: “Dressing inappropriately is like rolling around in manure; sure, you’ll get attention, but mostly from pigs. Remember, no backs, no butts, no boobs, no bellies.”

Tanya Hughes posted a picture of the poster at Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle on her Facebook page on Tuesday night.

“So I spoke to the school in regards to this tasteless poster in my Daughter’s grade nine math class. They seem to think there is nothing wrong with it, the message and is allowing this…. I think it’s disgusting!!” Hughes wrote.

Her post garnered hundreds of comments and shares online.

Deemed inappropriate

The Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed Wednesday the poster was removed.

“When this poster came to our attention, we deemed it inappropriate and it was taken down,” said GECDSB spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.

He said the board is committed to safe, welcoming and inclusive schools that respect the dignity of all students.

“We are currently reviewing the board regulation for student dress and creating interim guidelines for school staff to ensure the application of appropriate student dress policies do not adversely affect any students,” said Scantlebury.

Further discussion of student dress policies and procedures is anticipated. A motion was proposed at the May 17 meeting of the Board of Trustees to develop a board-wide student dress policy.