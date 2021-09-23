Tattoo artist arrested after woman allegedly assaulted during appointment
A Chatham tattoo artist is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during an appointment, police say.
Last month a woman reported to police she was sexually assaulted during an appointment she scheduled at Loko Ink on Queen Street in Chatham.
Following an investigation, members of the Major Crime Unit arrested the man on Sept. 6.
Police say Dairon Rivero, 32, of Chatham has been charged with assault and sexual assault. He has been released pending a future court date in October.
Investigators want to ensure there have been no other victims, police are urging anyone with information to contact Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #668. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
To report a sexual assault in Chatham-Kent, call police at 519-352-1234 x9 or if it’s an emergency dial 9-1-1.
