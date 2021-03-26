Tavistock, Ont. couple wins $50 million in Lotto Max jackpot, ticket sat in cupholder for a week

Chad and Christa Breyer of Tavistock, Ont. have won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot with a ticket that was sitting in their cupholder for a week.

According to a Friday news release from OLG, the couple had the winning ticket from the March 16 draw in their car for about a week before they checked the numbers.

“I bought the Lotto Max ticket on Sunday for the March 16 draw and put it in the cup holder of my car as I usually do, and went about my business – going to work or running errands – never locking my car,” said Chad Breyer in the release. “I even went out and bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket for Saturday’s draw with the winning Lotto Max ticket still in my car.”

The couple saw the $50 million pop-up when they checked the ticket on an app and quickly went to a convenience store to have it checked and validated.

The couple then shared the screen shot of the $50 million with close friends and family, including Chad’s father.

“He told me it couldn’t have happened to a better man,” Chad said in the release. “That I’ve worked hard all my life and now it’s paid off.”

Chad and Christa both went into work the next day, saying they couldn’t let their coworkers down by not showing up. Chad adds that he still has projects to finish up before thinking of retiring.

The couple plans to buy a new home for their family, new vehicles, donate to charities, help out other family members, and travel back to their honeymoon destination in California when it’s safe to do so.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire gas bar in Stratford, Ont. and checked at the Hasty Market in Tavistock. Sapvinversingh Bhiman, who verified the ticket, said he'd never seen a win like it before.

"They only $50 or $100 maximum," he said. "It was my first time someone won a big prize."

Others in the area said it was a surprise to have big winners in their backyard.

Some even picked up a lotto ticket Friday in hopes of becoming the next big winner.

"You can't win if you don't play," one resident said.