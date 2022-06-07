Tax hike likely for Edmonton ratepayers after budget increase
The City of Edmonton is adding $135 million to its budget to pay for new projects and cover the costs of changes to some projects already underway.
Renewal work in the Killarney and Pleasantview neighbourhoods will use up the majority of the funds, while $45 million will be used to purchase land in southeast Edmonton for a new transit garage.
Another $20 million will go towards repair and widening of the Rainbow Valley bridge.
Other projects include bridge repairs in Capilano as well as renewal work for Gateway Boulevard and Mill Creek pool.
About half of the new funds will come from existing department budgets but $65 million will need to come from property taxes.
“This is kind of a normal process that city council follows to build the infrastructure that we need and require into the future,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.
City staff expect it will mean about a 0.2 per cent increase for property owners.
With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson
