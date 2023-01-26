Tax increase for residents in Wellington County

Wellington County Council approved its 2023 Budget on Thursday, and it includes a tax increase.

Residents will see the County portion of their property taxes rise by 3.8 per cent this year.

“County Council has passed the 2023 budget under extraordinarily challenging circumstances,” said Warden Andy Lennox in a media release. “This budget is aimed at striking a balance between limiting the cost impact to residents during a period with 40-year inflationary highs, while continuing to provide the necessary resources to deliver services and maintain infrastructure for our residents.”

The budget also includes $35.1 million for upgrades to public works facilities in Erin, Brucedale, Harriston and Aberfoyle over the next ten years, as well as $274.9 for road infrastructure.

Other items the 2023 Budget are:

Design and construction of a new library branch in Erin

Expansion of land ambulance service at the Erin station and four additional paramedics

Improvements to the Elora and Rothsay transfer stations

The budget also includes federal programs to increase capital investments in social and affordable housing, as well as a reduction of child care fees for families.