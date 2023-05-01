Taxation workers remain on strike in Sudbury

Thousands of people who work for the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury remain on the picket line.

Despite the weather, spirits were high among the hundreds in Sudbury who are members of the Union of Taxation Employees who are still on strike.

“It makes a big impact on our community when we are out on strike like this,” said Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 00042 vice-president Melissa Arsenault.

Nationally, 35,000 members are still on strike. Local officials said around 2,500 people are still without a contract in Sudbury. The union rep said they need a collective agreement that meets their needs.

‘I have a lot of my members who work two jobs, so we’re not talking about the $103,000 a year employees here,” Arsenault said.

“We’re talking about the members that actually need the help so a collective agreement that suits their needs is what gets us back to work.”

With a tentative agreement for the other PSAC workers, she said her members are even more determined.

“Now that we see the government is able to move on somethings, that just makes our spirits a little more tougher and what we expect is an agreement in the next couple of days, we’re hoping,” Arsenault said.

“Wages, obviously, but that’s not the only thing,” she said of the remaining issues.

“Work-life balance, as well we’re looking to make sure our members are taken care of.”

She said they know the next few days will see some “give and take,” with hard bargaining ahead before the labour dispute is resolved.