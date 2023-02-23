iHeartRadio

Taxi cab drives into pillar at city park


A taxi left Erie Street East and went into a stone pillar at Wigle Park in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

No one was sent to hospital after a cab drove into a city park.

Emergency crews responded after a taxi left Erie Street East and went into a stone pillar at Wigle Park.

Windsor police tell CTV Windsor there were no life-threatening injuries from the single vehicle crash.

Officers are still investigating.

