Taxi driver assaulted on Christmas Eve, man arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested one man following an assault on a taxi driver on Christmas Eve.
The incident happened just before 8:20 p.m. when police were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street.
Police had received reports that a taxi driver had been stabbed.
The driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in stable condition.
A short time later around 9 p.m., police arrested a man in the area of Qu'Appelle Avenue and Balmoral Street.
Police believe the attack happened after the man damaged the taxi, and then he stabbed the driver before running from the area.
The man, a 24-year-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.
Police said he was released on an undertaking. The charges against him have not been proven in court.
