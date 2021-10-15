Taxi driver declines to file a complaint after Quyon, Que. man refuses to pay $885 fare, police say

A Quebec City cab driver decided not to file a criminal complaint after a 23-year-old Quyon, Que. man refused to pay the $885 fare for a 500-kilometre taxi ride home.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the man decided to travel by taxi from Quebec City home to the Outaouais on Wednesday.

"Trusting the young man and despite the great distance to cover, the driver still decided to proceed with the request," said the MRC des Collines de-l'Outaouais police.

"Once at his destination and with an invoice for $885 to pay, the man became aggressive refusing to pay the amount and the man flees from where it was dropped off."

The cab driver contacted police, who were able to identify the suspect because he was already known to the MRC des Collines de-l'Outaouais police.

"Despite the mishap, the Good Samaritan refused to file a criminal complaint for fraudulently obtaining transportation," said police, adding it's likely there is an agreement between the two parties to give the driver a sum of money to cover the cab fare.