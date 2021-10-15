Taxi driver declines to file a complaint after Quyon, Que. man refuses to pay $885 fare, police say
A Quebec City cab driver decided not to file a criminal complaint after a 23-year-old Quyon, Que. man refused to pay the $885 fare for a 500-kilometre taxi ride home.
The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the man decided to travel by taxi from Quebec City home to the Outaouais on Wednesday.
"Trusting the young man and despite the great distance to cover, the driver still decided to proceed with the request," said the MRC des Collines de-l'Outaouais police.
"Once at his destination and with an invoice for $885 to pay, the man became aggressive refusing to pay the amount and the man flees from where it was dropped off."
The cab driver contacted police, who were able to identify the suspect because he was already known to the MRC des Collines de-l'Outaouais police.
"Despite the mishap, the Good Samaritan refused to file a criminal complaint for fraudulently obtaining transportation," said police, adding it's likely there is an agreement between the two parties to give the driver a sum of money to cover the cab fare.
-
AHS recommending Albertans get their flu shots ASAPAlberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.