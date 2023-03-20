Taxi driver injured, cab stolen in North Vancouver carjacking

Police in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to the carjacking of a taxi Saturday.

Just after midnight, according to a statement from authorities, multiple calls came in to the North Vancouver RCMP reporting that "a suspect assaulted a taxi driver and took off in the vehicle.”

When officers arrived at the scene near Mountain Highway and Main Street, they found the driver and he was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 35-year-old male suspect was arrested soon after with help from the Integrated Police Dog Unit, and Mounties say the man is facing multiple charges including robbery, mischief, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"This was a frightening and dangerous situation for the taxi driver," said Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP in a media release which notes the cab was found and returned.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam video is asked to call 604-985-1311.

