Taxi driver praised for thwarting grandparent scam
Windsor police are recognizing an Amherstburg taxi driver for helping prevent an elderly passenger from being scammed.
Police say taxi driver Abdullahi Farah helped ensure an 86-year-old passenger didn’t get bilked out of thousands of dollars in the “grandparent scam”.
Police posted about his actions on social media on Wednesday.
“We would like to thank Mr. Farah for his quick thinking and fast action,” said police Chief Jason Bellaire. “He came across a person in trouble and selflessly took it upon himself to help them. His actions are commendable and an extraordinary example of good citizenship.”
Officers say unfortunately, not all grandparent scams are thwarted by good Samaritans like Farah.
The public is being asked to help us spread the word by educating elderly relatives and friends about this scam and what they can do to protect themselves.
