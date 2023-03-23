Taxi fares could soon cost more in Lethbridge

Lethbridge taxi users may have to shell out a bit more for a trip.

City council has voted to make amendments to a bylaw that will deregulate taxi rates, removing the maximum and minimum charges and more.

"I don't think this is anything any of the companies expected to see happen," said Michael Arend, co-owner of Fifth Avenue Cabs and 94 Cabs.

During Tuesday’s meeting, city council voted to prepare an amending bylaw that will see the deregulation of taxi rates.

The move comes following a request by four Lethbridge taxi companies back in September to have rates raised by around 18 per cent to address inflation.

However, some members of council and the community safety standing policy committee felt it was time to get rid of the regulations altogether.

"There was a time and place for cities and municipalities to be in the business of helping regulate the industry and all that but I always felt, over time as industries change with Uber and business models, that it's kind of archaic in the way we were doing it," said Lethbridge deputy mayor Ryan Parker.

"We were telling businesses that this is the price you have to set, so I felt that it’s time for us to evolve and change and I think the committee felt that."

Council put it to vote, which went through 7-1, directing administration to prepare the amending bylaw and capture all changes before it comes back in front of council.

If the upcoming amendment passes, it would remove the regulation of taxi fares, meaning companies can decide their own rates, the requirement of having a meter device and removing the requirement for a top light.

It would also remove the requirement to have a maximum rate posted on a window sticker.

KEEPING THOSE STICKERS

Some local taxi companies say they plan on keeping those stickers for the benefit of their clients.

"You know what you're getting charged when you get into one of our cars," said Arend.

"It's simple advertising and you're well aware of what your trip could cost, or at least what the breakdown of that cost is."

Some users are concerned about the deregulation of taxi rates saying trip costs are already expensive enough.

"It is a huge mistake and if cab services are deregulated it's going to cost the citizens of Lethbridge even more in the long run," said Lethbridge resident, Ruby Miklos.

"Taxis are kind of like a last resort sort of thing because they're already expensive," added Anthony Dardon, a student at the University of Lethbridge.

"By doing that, I can't see how that could possibly be a good thing, especially not having meters."

Arend says he hopes most companies will choose to keep a fair price for the sake of the business and residents.

"While Lethbridge is a fair size word gets around pretty quick so hopefully that's enough to keep everybody in line and we'll see how it turns out I guess," he told CTV News.

City administration still needs to write up the new bylaw amendment before it can come back in front of council for approval.