Taxi passengers not wearing seatbelt leads to drugs and weapon charges: Guelph police

A Guelph man is facing drug and weapon charges after he and two others were reportedly caught not wearing seatbelts in a taxi.

Police say they stopped a cab around 4:20 p.m. on Woolwich Street near London Road when they noticed the passengers' seatbelts weren't on.

The taxi driver didn't want to continue the trip and asked the officers to remove the passengers from the cab, according to officials.

As they stepped out, an officer reportedly noticed a camera bag shoved under the front seat, searched it, and found several baggies of suspected fentanyl and crystal meth.

Police say they searched the passengers and found one to be in possession of contaminated baggies, a scale, a debt list, and a pocket knife.

A 46-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as carrying a concealed weapon. He is set to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 31.

The other two passengers were released unconditionally.