Taxi scam dupes multiple victims into handing over debit cards: OPP

Provincial police issued a safety alert about an ongoing taxi scam that dupes unsuspecting individuals into paying for someone's cab fare, only to have their bank accounts drained of thousands.

Police are investigating three separate incidents involving the taxi scam on Sept. 10 in Bolton.

The OPP says all three victims were approached by a young man, roughly 18 to 25 years old, claiming to be a taxi passenger in need of help in the area of Highway 50 and Industrial Road.

In each case, police say the man told the victims the cab he had taken wouldn't accept cash and needed a debit card to pay for the fare.

Each time, police say the victims agreed to let him use their bank cards to pay after he promised to pay them back.

Police say the taxi driver then swapped out their cards with a stolen one without them realizing it.

The man posing as a taxi passenger then paid the victims in cash, and he and the fake taxi driver took off.

Police say $1,000 to $3,000 was withdrawn from each of the victim's bank accounts.

The suspect vehicle is a black Toyota with a Taxi sign on the top.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE TAXI SCAM

Police say never to hand over a bank card, and if you do, make sure the card you're given back is your card.

Be aware of fake wireless point-of-sale terminals or those that aren't connected to the internet before inserting or tapping your card.

Contact your bank immediately if you believe you've been a victim of debit card fraud.

Police suggest setting daily withdrawal limits on your account and checking your transactions regularly.

Finally, if something doesn't feel right, don't go through with the transaction.