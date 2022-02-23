Taxi service no longer available in West Nipissing
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Taxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
A news release said the problem centres on compliance with the local taxi bylaw and the Municipal Act.
"The taxi operator has surpassed the issued deadline to meet bylaw compliance and, therefore, will not be authorized by the municipality to service the community," the release said.
"The taxi bylaw was created to protect residents – both to ensure that drivers are properly licensed and vetted, and that vehicles are safe and clean."
The bylaw also "provides consistency and care of services in alignment with other municipalities," the release said.
"Any other 'ride for fee' transportation service is not permitted under the municipal bylaw."
