Tay driver faces impaired charges after vehicle reported in a ditch along Tay highway

A Tay Township driver faces impaired driving charges after police responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 12 on Saturday evening.

According to police, officers received a call from another motorist about the vehicle around 8:30 p.m., in the area of Highway 12 and Gervais Road in Tay Township.

After an investigation, officers say a 55-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit.

The driver's vehicle was impounded for the week, and his licence has been suspended for 90 days. He is scheduled to answer to the charges in a Midland court on April 8.