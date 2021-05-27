Tay residents accused in armed robbery face series of charges

Three Tay residents face a series of charges after an alleged robbery in Port McNicoll Wednesday.

Officers with the Georgian Bay OPP arrested the two men and one woman travelling on Highway 93 headed into Midland after reports of an armed robbery at a business on Talbot Street.

Police say they seized a pistol-style pellet gun in the vehicle.

The suspects range in age from 26 to 40 and are charged with armed robbery, careless use of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, among others.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The accused were held overnight for a virtual bail hearing in Barrie.