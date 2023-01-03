Tay's Pajama Storytime an international success

Storytelling for young kids and those young-at-heart is no different online than when the Friendly Giant took over the tv screen.

Now that it's online and being performed by a woman in her pyjamas in Tay Township Public Library , it's still drawing audiences from far and wide.

"We have people from Australia and the United States watching," said Heather Fitzgerald, the charming jammy-clad reader about her Facebook Pajama Storytime program.

"When we had Mrs. Claus on, we had well over 100 viewers," she said.

What began as a sit-down story time at the library morphed into an online live stream event in March 2020 during the first provincial lockdown.

Fitzgerald figures her primary audience is three-to-10 year-olds for the 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night show; however, she has some older adults too.

"I've met seniors in the grocery store who tell me they watch it every week," she said.

Fitzgerald is on the up-and-up when it comes to getting publishers' and authors' approvals for the live stream – many won't allow a pre-recorded version of their book.

She's also been known to focus on particular themes, such as Pink Shirt Day, Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30, PRIDE month, as well as Christmas and Easter.