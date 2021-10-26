Tay Township house fire causes $250,000 in damages

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Tay Township home early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to Old Fort Road shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Nine crews were on-site to extinguish the fire that broke out in the basement of the home.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

The lone occupant of the home was able to evacuate safely thanks to working smoke detectors, but one cat is missing.

Damage is pegged at $250,000.

Officials do not consider the fire suspicious, but the exact cause is under investigation.