A Tay Township man turned himself in after several homeowners in Victoria Harbour reported stolen items from their vehicles, police say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the incidents happened in the overnight hours Monday and that as they were investigating, officers found footprints in the snow that lead to several homes on various streets.

Police say the 19-year-old Tay Township man returned the items that were taken and was charged with theft, possessing stolen property and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say they returned some things to the owners, but there are still unclaimed items.

Anyone who believes their property may have been stolen is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The accused was released from custody with a future court date.