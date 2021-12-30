iHeartRadio

Tay Township motorist accused of stunt driving for travelling double the speed limit

Southern Georgian Bay OPP clock a motorist travelling 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on an undisclosed date (OPP/Supplied)

A motorist is accused of stunt driving for travelling double the speed limit in Waverly, according to police.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP clocked the driver going 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the east side of Waverly.

A 28-year-old Tay Township man faces a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. 

