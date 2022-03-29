Tay Township residents charged with theft offences
A Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.
Provincial police say a caller reported someone took building materials from his property on West Service Road in Tay Township.
Officers located the allegedly stolen property with the suspect vehicle and driver nearby.
"It was learned that the rental truck being used had also been reported stolen," police stated in the release.
Police charged the 40-year-old accused with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, motor vehicle theft, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused was released from police custody with a court date scheduled for May.
Police ask anyone with information about drug or property-related investigations to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
