Tay Township woman killed in Highway 12 crash

Police identified a woman killed in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte as a Tay Township resident.

According to provincial police, Irene Ciesielski, 66, died in the crash early Thursday morning that involved two vehicles at Stagecoach Road.

Police reported the other motorist was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours for the investigation.

The cause of the deadly crash has yet to be disclosed.

Police request anyone who hasn't spoken with officers to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.