Tay Twp. girl raises money for cancer centre

Most kids want toys for their birthdays.

Ella Simonneta, on the other hand, wanted to fundraise for the local cancer centre in memory of her great-grandfather and great-aunt who lost their battles with cancer.

“I have a lot of stuff, so I don’t think I need more stuff,” said Ella.

Her mother, Laura, got in touch with the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) about organizing a fundraiser for Ella’s birthday and went about setting up an online donation page.

Within seven days, Ella, her friends and family in Penetanguishene had raised $700 for the cancer centre.

“We greatly appreciate Ella’s huge gesture of giving to help the centre,” said Paul Eichhorn at GBCSC.

“This support means a lot to our members who benefit greatly from programs and other assistance provided by the GBCSC.

It's the gift that keeps giving.

Once the story appeared on CTVBarrieNews.ca, Team Alair Homes Georgian Bay jumped on board.

"To honour this true young leader's efforts to give back, we are thrilled to match her $700 funds raised. We also want to thank Ella and recognize her selflessness by giving her a gift card to enjoy a movie at the local galaxy theatre.

We feel it's important that she knows the difference she's made, and our community's future will continue to thrive and stay bright with hearts like hers. If you are in a position to donate, we hope you can continue to champion Ella's efforts with us," Team Alair Homes Georgian Bay stated.

"It's a pretty impressive donation," said Eichhorn.

If you are interested in organizing a fundraiser, contact Eichhorn via email or call 705.549.6444 ext. 204.