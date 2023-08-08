Taylor Swift fans anxious as ticket sales approach

With just hours to go until tickets go on sale Wednesday, Taylor Swift fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to get a coveted ticket to her Eras concert in Toronto in November 2024.

"Most of my friends aren't from Ottawa but we all signed up for a different day so we all have the highest chance at getting tickets," said fan Phoenix Stinson.

The Ottawa resident knows 'all too well' the challenges that come with snagging tickets to seeing the pop singer live in concert.

"If I don’t get it I will be devastated but if I do, it will be the time of my life," she said.

Ticketmaster is opening sales Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Toronto hosting all six shows in November next year. Only those who received verified codes will be able to log in for a chance to purchase up to four tickets.

Seeing Swift in concert is in Stinson’s 'wildest dreams', but she's relying on 'karma' to make it happen.

"I was trying to go to her U.S. tour date and I’m a university student so I don't have that money but I decided it doesn't matter for Toronto I will go," she said.

The demand across the country is high.

"Canada doesn’t have large enough facilities other than Toronto. I don’t doubt that all six nights will be sold out. They’re not fools when it comes to figuring out how many nights and what the dollar price of their tickets are," said economist Moshe Lander.

It's a 'delicate' situation though with only a limited number of fans who registered ahead of time receiving a code by e-mail to access tickets. Many more have been waitlisted. Ticketmaster used a registration process to weed out bots and scalpers.

Specific time slots have been assigned to help deal with the crush of ticket buyers.

"The date you signed up for first and second choice are going to be the dates that the on sale happens. Instead of 30,000 potential people going online for six shows, it looks like its going to be scattered," said music industry expert Eric Alper.

He suggests filling out your information early and do not refresh your browser. If you do, you will could get knocked out of the queue and may be out of luck.