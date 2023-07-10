Taylor Swift invited to bring Eras tour to Vancouver amid Canadian concert snub

Another Canadian official has urged Taylor Swift to reconsider the lack of Canadian stops on her massively popular Eras tour, which has been making its way across the U.S. since March.

Lana Popham, B.C.'s minister of arts and culture, extended an invitation to Swift over Twitter on Sunday, suggesting the superstar add a tour date in Vancouver.

"We have an amazing facility," Popham wrote of BC Place Stadium, which is owned and operated by a Crown corporation. "Taylor we are waiting!"

Last week, Swift announced an additional 14 stops on the Eras tour, all within Europe. There are also planned dates in Mexico, Asia and Australia.

In response to the apparent snub of Canadian cities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his own invitation to Swift that referenced the lyrics from her 2022 single "Anti-Hero."

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you," Trudeau wrote. "So don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

In June, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux also said he would file an official grievance on behalf of "all Swifties" in Canada.

Neither the singer nor her management have publicly addressed the lack of Canadian concert dates.

The Eras tour, which is billed as an homage to all of Swift's studio albums, includes 131 planned performances, and is scheduled to run until Aug. 17, 2024.

With files from The Canadian Press

