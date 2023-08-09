Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday, a wildly-anticipated event bound to unleash a mad scramble across Canada.

In mere hours, fans who have been waiting with bated breath since the pop icon announced her only Canadian tour stop in Toronto last Thursday will have a chance to secure a seat to her six shows in November 2024.

The first two dates, on Nov. 14 and 15, 2024, go on sale at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively. The following two dates, Nov. 16 and Nov. 21, 2024, go on sale Thursday at the same times, and the remaining dates on Friday.

But Swift fans know “All Too Well,” getting your hands on a ticket is like hitting the jackpot – and that is, if the Ticketmaster site doesn’t crash with the overwhelming demand it had last time.

VERIFIED FANS

A verified fan is just a ticket-seeker who registered for the sale in advance with Ticketmaster last week. However, registering doesn’t guarantee a ticket. It’s much more complicated.

Emails rolled into fans’ accounts on Tuesday night, dividing Swifties into two camps – access codes, and waitlists.

Fans without verified codes, who happen to be Avion Rewards members at RBC, will have another chance at snagging tickets as they will get their own window after verified fan sale dates.

ACCESS CODE V. WAITLIST

Fans who secure access codes will be given specific time-slots on Wednesday to join the line for a ticket.

“There won’t be enough tickets for everyone who registered so a limited number of registered Verified Fans received a unique access code and others were placed on the waitlist,” an email sent to a waitlisted fan said on Tuesday night.

Only fans who receive access codes can join the queue for a ticket, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

HOW TO SECURE A TICKET

Ticketmaster recommends staying on the webpage without refreshing or opening more than one browser.

When the site indicates the time has come, enter your unique access code and select a ticket from the remaining supply.

WHAT DO I DO IF I’M WAITLISTED?

Thirty-minutes before tickets are released, fans sitting in the virtual waiting room are assigned a spot in line.

If tickets remain after the access-code group has their chance to buy a seat, Ticketmaster may send a message to join the line of ticket-buyers.

If you reach the end of the queue, that means you can buy tickets.

With files from The Canadian Press