Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-WaterlooKitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Retirement homes seeking volunteers to serve as companions for residentsFor some seniors living in retirement homes, their only companion — outside of staff — can be volunteers who visit them one or two hours a day.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trialAt the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.