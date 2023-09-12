iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift wins twice early at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Olivia Rodrigo helps start the show


image.jpg
Lil Wayne emerged to open the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for a performance of his new single 'Kat Food.' Immediately afterward, Olivia Rodrigo brought her 'Vampire' music video set to the stage, before launching into her cheeky pop-punk single 'Get Him Back!'
