Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled over high levels of copper

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was batch 36 and sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, Taynton Bay Spirits said people should contact them at info@tayntonbayspirits.com for refund instructions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

With files from CTVNews.ca