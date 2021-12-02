TC 10K on track for 2022 return along Victoria's Inner Harbour

One of the most popular running events in Victoria is back in full swing for 2022 after a two year in-person hiatus, with registration kicking off Wednesday.

The theme of the 33rd annual Times Colonist 10K run is "We are Better Together" and will be held on April 24.

The event will include the popular 1.5 kilometre Thrifty Foods Family Run for the kids and the Run Sport Training Clinics, which are for people whose legs are a bit rusty.

In 2019, the race was canceled completely due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and in 2020, the race was held virtually with participants running on their own time and route.

With the race drawing up to 10,000 participants annually, next year’s event will appeal to everyone’s comfort level.

"We’re going to have a live in-person event, we’re also going to have a virtual event," says Chris Siver, president of the Run Sport Victoria Society which puts on the TC10K run.

"So if people are not feeling as comfortable about being in person, they will have that option."

Siver says the virtual 10K option may become a permanent part of the race moving forward.

Reaction to the event’s announcement has been extremely positive.

"We’re already getting an overwhelming response and we’ve beaten previous launch day records already, so this is really exciting," says Siver.

Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team for the TC10K or the Thrifty Foods Family Run.

The fee for individuals and team members for the TC10K is $49, while the 1.5 kilometre Thrifty Foods Family Run is $15. The early bird prices are in effect until Jan. 31, when the fees will increase.

Teachers and students can also enter a team in the School Team category where the early bird fees are $39 for the TC10K.

For those looking to participate in the run clinics, a fee of $99 will get you a comprehensive 14-week training program and technical training shirt. Or, you can pay $144 and receive everything in the clinics as well as a TC10K registration, which includes the event shirt and medal.

The event will follow all current Provincial Health Office COVID protocols, say organizers.

The TC10K supports eight official charities which include: The Heart & Stroke Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation, Every Step Counts, Help Fill a Dream, Times Colonist Literacy Fund, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Easter Seals, and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

Participants can add a donation when they register for the race, or they can contact the charity of their choice directly and raise pledges.

"We have been missing our event for the past couple of years and missing our community," says Siver about the race and its impact on the RunSport Victoria Society members.

"We’re super excited to welcome everyone back to the Inner Harbour of Victoria."

The event is still in the planning stages. For more information or to register, visit the race website here.