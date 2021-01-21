TC Energy Corp. is planning to eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs related to its decision to halt work on its Keystone XL pipeline expansion project. Chatham woman gets $880 ticket for alleged social gathering at a residence A 22-year-old Chatham woman was given a ticket worth $880 for allegedly violating the Reopening Ontario Act. TC Energy cutting more than 1,000 Keystone XL construction jobs as work halted TC Energy Corp. is planning to eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs related to its decision to halt work on its Keystone XL pipeline expansion project. 'Serious' 2-vehicle collision closes Highway 2A and Highway 616 Thursday morning Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 616 Thursday morning following a two-vehicle collision.