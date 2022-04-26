TC Energy eyes Crossfield for potential hydrogen production hub
A 140-acre plot near a southern Alberta town is being eyed by TC Energy as the future site for a hydrogen production hub.
Crossfield, located north of Calgary, is already the home of a natural gas storage facility operated by the company.
While a final investment decision on the proposal isn't expected until 2023, TC Energy has an agreement in place with Nikola where the U.S.-based company and its long-haul fuel cell electric vehicles would be the anchor customer of the hub.
"At TC Energy, we are energy problem solvers," said Corey Hessen, executive vice president, and president of power, storage & origination. "With our focus on creating low-carbon solutions for businesses, we’ve identified our Crossfield site as a hub to produce and distribute hydrogen to serve long-haul transportation, power generation, large industrials and heating customers across the United States and Canada."
According to TC Energy, the facility would initally produce an estimated 60 tonnes of hydrogen per day but capacity could potentially increase to 150 tonnes per day.
