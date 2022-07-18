TC Energy reduces output on Keystone Pipeline after damage to transformer

TC Energy has reduced output on the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. after the line's power transformer was vandalized.

East River Electric said its substation in South Dakota was targeted Sunday.

The sheriff's department and FBI have been notified.

TC Energy declared a force majeure, reducing the line's operations while citing an event outside its control.

Crews are trying to fix the transformer but there's no timeline yet for when the line will be fully restored.

TC ENERGY STATEMENT

TC Energy issued the following statement on its website:

"On July 17, 2022, we were made aware of a non-operational incident resulting from third-party damage to the power supply to a facility on the Keystone Pipeline System near Huron, South Dakota. Our system continues to operate safely. Initial damage assessments have been completed with no material impact to TC Energy-owned facilities.

"A force majeure has been declared on Keystone, which is operating at a reduced rate due to damage to the third-party power utility. Repairs are being undertaken and we are working to restore full service as soon as possible. A timeline for full-service restoration is not available at this time.

"The safety of our people, communities and protection of the environment remains a primary focus and we continue to actively respond. We have informed our customers and key stakeholders and will keep them apprised of updates."