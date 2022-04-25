TC Energy to partner with U.S. company on renewable natural gas transportation hubs

TC Energy Corp. says it will partner with GreenGasUSA to explore development of a network of renewable natural gas (RNG) transportation hubs.

TC Energy says it will build, own and operate the RNG transportation hubs in several U.S. states along its natural gas pipeline system within the next four years.

The first hub could be in service by the second quarter of 2023.

GreenGasUSA is a South Carolina-based company that will provide RNG to the transportation hubs.

Renewable natural gas is derived from decomposing organic waste. It is not a fossil fuel, so many companies are exploring its use as a way of decarbonizing the energy supply.

TC Energy says building RNG transportation hubs will provide centralized access to its existing pipeline network for renewable natural gas sources such as farms, wastewater treatment facilities and landfills.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.