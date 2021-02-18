The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has informed the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at a local bank and two grocery stores.

WECHU has added the TD Bank at 156 Ouellette Avenue, the Real Canadian Super Store at 4371 Walker Road and Remark Market Fresh at 2727 Howard Avenue in Windsor to the Possible COVID-19 Public Exposure List.

The dates of possible exposure at TD Bank are Feb. 10 form 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The potential exposure dates at the Real Canadian Superstore include Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At Remark, the possible exposure dates are Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health unit lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

While the possible exposures listed on the page are considered ‘low risk’, the WECHU asks anyone who visited the listed locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure as a precaution.