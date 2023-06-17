TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues

An executive for TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.

Toni-Lynn Raponi, associate vice-president for corporate and public affairs, offered the latest update in an email Saturday morning.

TD said Friday on Twitter that it was experiencing an issue that had delayed direct deposit payments to some customers, primarily those in Western Canada.

"The technical issues that impacted some of our customers yesterday, primarily in Western provinces, have been resolved. Our customers should now have full access to most bank services, including delayed direct deposits," Raponi said.

"We know that some customers experienced significant stress and we sincerely apologize for this experience. We understand the importance of being able to use banking services wherever and whenever customers want and we will continue to work with individual customers that require additional support. Please be assured that any customers who have incurred a TD NSF (non-sufficient funds) or Pay As You Go overdraft fee will be reimbursed."

TD says customers should visit their local branch or contact the bank at 1-866-222-3456 for any additional support.

