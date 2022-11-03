TD Stair climb for United Way changes venue but not goal
More than 800 people were put through the paces raising money for United Way Elgin Middlesex.
In the past, the stair climb has been held at One London Place in the downtown but this time around they made the move to Budweiser Gardens. Instead of running up the staircases people were going up and down the aisles.
“After a two year break, we just found that Budweiser Gardens was more COVID-friendly”, says Kelly Ziegner, the CEO of United Way Elgin Middlesex.
Organizers are hoping that people have just as much fun while raising just as much money.
“In the past, we’ve raised over $200, 0000 and we want to get as close to that as we can because a lot of people in our community need help,” says Ziegner.
Besides businesses and volunteers a lot of students also took part in the day.
Teacher Jake Menhinick brought a group of about 40 students from A.B Lucas Secondary School.
“It’s been tough for students the past couple of years to come together as a community”, says Menhinick. “Events like this generate a lot of buzz around the school and helps people in our community.”
In all, United Way Elgin Middlesex provides financial assistance to more than 35 services and programs in the area.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schoolsTwo Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sisterA Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Setting up to help clothe the vulnerable in Greater SudburyAs colder weather sets in, a grassroots volunteer group in Sudbury is setting up clothe the vulnerable.
-
Winter weather to extinguish remaining Chetamon Mountain wildfire hot spots: Parks CanadaStaff will continue to monitor the Chetamon Mountain wildfire over the winter, with Jasper National Park officials hoping the snow and cooler temperatures will help to extinguish any remaining hot spots.
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations CentreB.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
17-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at Scarborough school surrenders to policeA 17-year-old boy sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting at a Scarborough school earlier this week has surrendered to officers and has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Fan favourite defenceman signs one-day contract to retire with the CanucksKevin Bieksa, the rugged defenseman who patrolled the Vancouver Canucks blue line for a decade, has signed a one-day contract so he can retire in the city where his NHL career began.
-
Sudbury police look for public feedback on key issuesThis week, Greater Sudbury Police Services hosted a number of virtual sessions designed to improve service delivery by focusing on four issues.