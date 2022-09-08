Tea to celebrate Platinum Jubilee cancelled

A celebratory tea hosted by the Calgary branch of the Royal Canadian Air Force was called off Thursday when the Queen died.

"In respect for her and the beginning of the official 10-day state of mourning, 783 (Calgary) Wing of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association of Canada (RCAFA) is cancelling our Celebratory Tea to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee that was scheduled for Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1 p.m.," Second Vice President Scott Deederly said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and with all our fellow Canadians at this time."