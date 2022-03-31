Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP

An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.

Bryce Hughes, 28, was arrested after a complaint that a minor had been sexually exploited by a teacher was filed with St. Albert RCMP in late February.

He is also charged with sexual exploitation, agreeing or arranging a sexual offence against a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton the alleged offences occurred between 2018 and 2021. They believe there could be other victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Hughes was released under conditions and given a court date of April 25.

St. Albert Public Schools learned of the allegations in mid-February, the division said in a statement, and removed the teacher from the school.

"We know there will be many questions and much confusion and emotion when our students and staff return from spring break. On Monday, April 4, we will have supports available for them, not only at the affected school but across the division," St. Albert Public Schools said.