Teacher at Pointe-des-Chênes school arrested: school division

A Ste. Anne, Man. teacher has been arrested, CTV News has learned.

According to a letter to parents from the Franco-Manitoban School Division (DSFM), which was obtained by CTV News, a teacher from Pointe-des-Chênes school was arrested.

The school division said it would not comment on the case as it is before the courts but said support is being made available for staff and students impacted.

“The DFSM wishes to reassure members of the Pointe-des-Chênes school community that all appropriate measures are in place to ensure a healthy and safe learning environment for all DSFM students,” the division said in the letter.

The school division said if anyone has information on the situation it should be shared with police.

There is no word on why the teacher was arrested and CTV News has reached out to police for details.