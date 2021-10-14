Teacher in northeastern Ontario accused of having sex with student

Warning: some of the allegations in this story are sexually graphic and may be upsetting to some readers.

A teacher with the District School Board Ontario North East faces a disciplinary hearing Oct. 21 in connection with accusations she had a sexual relationship with a student in 2019.

According to the hearing notice from the Ontario College of Teachers, Maija Lynn Nuhn is accused of abusing a student mentally and sexually, and of behaviour that is "disgraceful, dishonorable or unprofessional."

The allegations date back to January 2019 and involve a male student. Nuhn is accused of communicating with the teen over Facebook and Snapchat. She's also accused of buying him gifts, kissing and fondling, having an inappropriate personal and/or sexual relationship, having sexual intercourse and performing oral sex.

Nuhn agreed to withdraw from the teaching profession in June 2019 until her hearing took place.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Nuhn has been a teacher since graduating from Lakehead University in 2007. Her qualifications include guidance and career education, as well as computer technology instruction.

While the hearing notice didn't say where Nuhn was a teacher, the District School Board Ontario North East covers and area from Hearst to Temagami, an area of 25,000 square kilometres.

