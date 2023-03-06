Teacher in the 'house': Brier skip cheered on by local students

Skip Jake Higgs and Team Nunavut remain a fan favourite at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

On a middle sheet for the Monday morning draw, Nunavut stayed close to Nova Scotia but ultimately lost.

The defeat comes off Nunavut's first-ever win at the Brier.

“All and all, we are pretty happy with how we are playing now,” Higgs told CTV News London.

Higgs, who resides in Strathroy, Ont., was also happy to hear cheering students in the stands. They all know him from his day job as a high school math teacher at Arthur Voaden Secondary School.

“I did not know he curled. So this is an interesting thing to see,” said student Matti Green.

Interesting, but also somewhat confusing.

“I have never actually watched the sport,” said Kylie Withenshaw.

“I’ve watched it once. You can kind of see, that he is a math teacher. You see the math going through his head,” added Bugg Ball, another student.

Higgs acknowledges math plays a part in his curling strategy.

‘Of course, there is [math],” he said. “There are angles and all sorts of stuff.”

But the lesson Higgs is offering on the sheet is not only mathematical -- it is also a reminder to never be afraid to pursue your dreams.

“I don’t think a lot of them know as much about curling before today, but maybe they know a bit more now,” he said. “Maybe they’ll do a bit better in math class now and try harder.”