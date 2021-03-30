Teacher who confronted B.C. stabbing suspect with umbrella did what is right: sister

The sister of a British Columbia woman who took on a stabbing suspect with an umbrella says her sibling always does what she believes is right.

Sheloah Klausen, a school teacher in North Vancouver, was at the Lynn Valley public library on Saturday to attend a book fair with her daughter.

Leah Michayluk says when her sister saw a man stab a woman in the library, she ordered her 10-year-old daughter to hide and grabbed a nearby umbrella to intervene.

Klausen has injuries to her neck, head and hands, and Michayluk says a bystander who pressed napkins to the cut artery in her sister's neck likely saved her life.

One woman was killed in the attack and six others were injured.

Twenty-eight-year-old Yannick Bandaogo faces a second-degree murder charge and is due back in court on Thursday.