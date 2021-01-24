Starting Monday, teachers employed by Centre-Nord school division will vote on strike action against their employer.

To date, teachers have been working for more than two years without a finalized collective agreement.

Centre-Nord is one of only four school boards that have not reached a local settlement in the province.

Eric Cloutier, president of Unité locale francophone No 24 said, 98 per cent of the teachers are in favour of a government supervised strike vote.

"A strike could be averted if the board wants to undertake serious negotiations with an intent to reach a settlement. So far, that hasn't been the case," Cloutier said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

If the vote passes, teachers would be in a position to strike after 72 hours notice.