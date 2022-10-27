Teachers become students to learn about skilled trades at College Boreal

Elementary teachers and educators attended a session at Sudbury’s College Boreal on Thursday.

The session was designed to educate teachers on skilled trades to share the information with their Grade 7 and 8 students.

"We want to make sure our students coming up the pipe from the elementary school know what is available to them," said Alain Boucher, curriculum adviser for Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, Sudbury's French Catholic school board.

"And what better messengers, if you will, to be able to deliver that message to those students than our teachers in Grade 7 and 8?"

Thirty teachers attended the seminar, which included presentations and experiencing trade careers hands-on. Out of carpentry, electrical, architecture and plumbing, educators were able to choose two.

Neil Castonguay, a Grade 7 and 8 teacher at École St-Denis, said the session was important because now he can teach his students that career paths aren’t just limited to college or university.

"We’ve been taught throughout the last few decades that the only route is to go to university," Castonguay said.

"However, we know nowadays that that’s not the only route to be successful in life. There’s plenty of different routes."

Denis Brouillette, manager of trades at College Boreal, said it’s important for students to begin thinking about their career paths before entering high school.

"As parents we ask them ‘what do you want to become when you’re older?'" said Brouillette.

"So the thinking is already there … And it’s important to prep them in regards to, once they show up in high school, they can determine to try some of the tech courses."

Brouillette said trades are in high demand.

"You can almost say it’s a job guarantee," he said.

“Lots of employers are looking for employees in the trades, so it’s all about showing them the possibilities heading in that direction.”

Based on the high turnout, there are plans to bring the seminar back next year.