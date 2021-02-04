Many students across southwestern Ontario will head back to the classroom on Monday, with new safety measures expected to be in place.

However, teachers' unions and parents said they have questions about how those new measures will be enforced.

Rachel Bolton said she's happy her daughter is going back to school, but has some concerns.

"I have some hesitation, because it feels like not much has changed from the safety protocols and whatever else was in place before December," she said.

The measures included targeted asymptomatic testing.

"If there is going to be rapid testing, there's certainly been no communication with us yet," Bolton said.

Mark Berardine with the Wellington Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association said there's still a lack of clarity on how those new measures will be implemented.

"The government is not giving us the information we need and they're not giving it promptly," he said. "It's a lot of 'We have to wait and see.'"

The Ministry of Education said rapid testing will be voluntary and there will be up to 50,000 tests available across the province each week. Local public health units will decide whether testing is needed.

“As we get more information from the province, we will work with our school boards and testing partners, who oversee testing, to develop a plan for potential uses for targeted asymptomatic testing in situations of concern about ongoing, undetected spread," a statement from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said.

Students and parents aren't supposed to congregate before or after school, but the province hasn't said how that will be enforced.

"We have not had any specific dialogue with our province, our medical officer of health or education systems," Police Chief Bryan Larkin said.

Provincial officials said it's up to school boards to remind students not to gather.

Bolton hopes there's more information before Monday.

"I'm hoping there will be some communication," she said.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said targeted testing is a response to a situation, rather something that is planned. It will be done if there's evidence of infection and they need a clearer picture of a situation in a school.

The school board said it will be deployed on an "as needed" basis.